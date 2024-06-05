| Six Year Old Mauled To Death By Dogs In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 09:11 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy died after being attacked by a pack of dogs at Miyapur on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the victim B Satvik, stayed with his father Viresh and grandmother Rama, at Makhta in Miyapur. The boy’s mother had passed away during the Covid and since he was staying with his father and grandmother.

On Tuesday around 6 pm, the boy left the house to play and did not return. On Wednesday morning, the body of the boy was found at a dumping yard by the local people with injuries.

The police suspect a pack of dogs might have dragged away the boy into the dumping yard and left the body there after he died. The police registered a case and are investigating.