Editorial: Standardise traditional medicine

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:55 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Blending traditions with modernity can throw up a new set of solutions and lead to new endeavours. While it is laudable to promote traditional systems of medicine that have wide public acceptance, there is a need to develop a mechanism to authenticate the product quality and regulate this sector so that it conforms to the rigorous scientific scrutiny. It is a welcome move by the government to come up with a seal of quality for medicinal preparations falling under the umbrella of Ayush (ayurveda, unani, siddha and homoeopathy) on the lines of the ISI mark for the standardisation of industrial goods. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in quite a buzz around alternative systems of medicine in India, with all kinds of immunity boosters being advertised, sold and consumed over the past two years. These concoctions lack uniformity in terms of quality and efficacy, leaving the field wide open for quacks and charlatans to make a quick buck, taking advantage of the gullibility of the public. Ensuring conformity with the prescribed standards is a must for an industry that often finds itself under fire over misleading claims about treatment and prevention of diseases. Strict enforcement of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, is needed to crack the whip on errant individuals and companies. The ‘Ayush mark’ can help in weeding out unqualified and unscrupulous practitioners of traditional healthcare. Soon after coming to power in 2014, the NDA government gave a big push to the ancient systems of medicine by establishing a dedicated ministry for propagation of the Ayush systems of healthcare.

The Ayush sector’s worth has grown from less than $3 billion to over $18 billion in the last eight years. Recently, the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) was launched in Gujarat, in the presence of WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, to focus on evidence-based research, innovation and data analysis to ensure the optimal contribution of traditional medicine to global health research. WHO’s decision to advance knowledge in traditional medicine stems from the fact that 170 out of 194 member states have reported the use of traditional medicine in their respective nations and have asked for the former’s support in the creation of a reliable governing body. India has committed $250 million to support the institute’s establishment, infrastructure and operations. The modernisation of traditional and complementary medicines would require extensive scientific research, diligent screening and strict regulatory measures. The facilities of the GCTM must be used to encourage the induction of scientific and ethical practices within traditional medicines and modernise them. Governing bodies, too, must be transparent about the safety and the efficacy of such treatments. However, the objective should not be to replace allopathy but plug the gaps and provide supplementary care.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .