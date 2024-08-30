Editorial: Towards global defence player

The consistent progress in indigenisation of weaponry is in line with India’s mission to become self-reliant

Not long ago, India’s image was inconsistent with arms exports. In fact, it has been traditionally among the global top five importers. However, the situation is dramatically changing now, following a major focus on the policy of self-reliance to deal with an increasingly uncertain world. Over the last decade, the country’s defence exports witnessed a spectacular 30-fold jump. This is a very impressive performance, even though it is largely from offsets. The indigenously developed BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and artillery guns have played a key role in boosting exports. India now exports to over 90 nations, with the United States being the largest buyer. The changing contours of international geopolitics are prompting many nations to strengthen their military capabilities. As a result, export opportunities are opening up for countries like India. In the first quarter of 2024-25 alone, exports rose by 78%, reaching Rs 6,915 crore, compared with Rs 3,885 crore in the same period the previous year. The Centre has set an ambitious target of achieving a turnover of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in defence manufacturing by 2025. The rise in exports is supported by both public and private sector efforts, marking India as a significant global defence player. The consistent progress in the indigenisation of weaponry is in line with the mission to become self-reliant and give more weightage to the export of military equipment to friendly countries. America accounts for nearly 50% of India’s total defence exports.

This strong trade relationship is largely due to American companies sourcing systems, subsystems and components from India as part of their global supply chains and offset commitments. There is a renewed focus on countries in Africa and elsewhere to supply defence goods with easier lines of credit and a diplomatic push. The exports from India include missiles, artillery guns, rockets, armoured vehicles, offshore patrol vessels, personal protective gear, a variety of radars, surveillance systems and ammunition. Boeing’s joint venture with Tata Group, Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd, manufactures aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter at a facility in Hyderabad. This facility has supplied over 200 Apache fuselages and other aircraft components. Lockheed Martin’s partnerships with Tata Advanced Systems Limited have also deepened economic ties with one venture producing over 200 empennages for the C-130J transport aircraft and another delivering more than 157 cabins for the S-92 helicopters. Though India started exporting arms in 1959 to a select few friendly countries, they were sporadic and technology was constantly ageing. The 2014 policy on export promotion turned out to be the game changer. The real impact of this policy would be felt in the coming years as India is actively engaging with countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific which are keen to beef up their defence. These countries would prefer quality products at cheaper rates compared to the Western items.