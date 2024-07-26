Education budget allocations not enough: TS UTF

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 12:09 AM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TS UTF) said this year’s budget allocation for the educator sector would not suffice despite going up from last year.

A total of Rs.21,292 crore has been allocated for education sector in this year’s budget of Rs.2.91 lakh crore, which was Rs.2,200 crore more than the previous year’s allocation. However, it was just more than half of the 15 per cent that was announced by the Congress party in its poll manifesto, the TS UTF said on Thursday.

In a statement, TS UTF president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi urged the State government to review and increase allocations for the education sector as the present budget would not be enough for development of the public education system.

The TS UTF demanded the government to withdraw its decision of merging pre-primary education up to Class III in the Anganwadis as it would be a big blow to government primary schools.

Stating that parents do not recognize Anganwadis as pre-primary schools, the duo said there was a risk of several primary schools being closed due to such merger of primary classes with Anganwadis. Before introducing reforms in school education, they wanted the government to take the views of parents who were the main stakeholders.