Telangana: DYFI slams Congress budget for ignoring youth

The Congress election manifesto promised financial assistance to unemployed youth, job calendar and setting up of youth commission. But the grand old party did not mention its promises in the budget, stated DYFI state president Kota Ramesh and secretary A Venkatesh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 July 2024, 11:57 PM

The Congress election manifesto promised financial assistance to unemployed youth, job calendar and setting up of youth commission. But the grand old party did not mention its promises in the budget, stated DYFI state president Kota Ramesh and secretary A Venkatesh.

Hyderabad: Stating that youth were disappointed with the full budget, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state committee said the Congress government ignored financial assistance to the unemployed and job calendar, which were assured by the grand old party.

In a statement on Thursday, DYFI state president Kota Ramesh and secretary A Venkatesh said the Congress party in its youth declaration released as part of the election manifesto promised financial assistance to unemployed youth, job calendar and setting up of youth commission. But the grand old party did not mention its promises in the budget.

Demanding setting up of the Telangana skill university without private partnership, the DYFI questioned the State government as to how the university would be established without allocating funds in the budget. The youth organization demanded the government to revise and increase allocations for youth and sports sectors.