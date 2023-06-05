Educational institutions from Hyderabad shine in NIRF rankings

In the top 100 overall rankings of educational institutions, IIT-Hyderabad and University of Hyderabad have retained their last year’s overall rankings of 14th and 20th respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Photo: Facebook

Hyderabad: Top tier educational institutions from Hyderabad have continued to perform exceedingly well in the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, which were released by the Department of Higher Education, Union Ministry of Education on Monday.

In the top 100 overall rankings of educational institutions, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad and University of Hyderabad (UoH) have retained their last year’s overall rankings of 14th and 20th respectively. In the top 100 pharmacy category, the prestigious National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Balanagar has improved this year to achieve number one rank in India.

The University of Hyderabad has also retained its last year’s 10th rank in the all India top 100 Universities while IIT-Hyderabad has improved its ranking from last year’s 9th rank to 8th rank in the top 100 Engineering colleges in the country. The Osmania University, which was ranked 22nd last year has slid to 36th spot in the top Universities from India list.

In technical education, major engineering colleges in Telangana have improved their performance in the NIFR rankings. IIT-Hyderabad, which was ranked 9th last year, has improved its position to 8th while NIT Warangal has retained its 21st all India ranking. In the same category, the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT, Hyderabad) has been ranked 55th this year while last year it was ranked 62nd. The JNTU-Hyderabad, which was ranked 76th last year has slid to 83rd rank in the top engineering colleges rankings.

In the top 100 law schools, the city-based National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) has been ranked 3rd in the country while in the top 10 institutions best known for their innovation, the IIT-Hyderabad is ranked third.

India Rankings 2023:

Top 100 in Overall:

IIT Hyderabad: (2022: Rank 14; 2021: Rank 14)

University of Hyderabad (UoH): (2022: Rank 20; 2021: Rank 20 )

NIT Warangal (2022: Rank 53; 2021: Rank 45)

Osmania University (2022: Rank 64; 2021: 46)

Top 100 Universities

UoH (2022: Rank 10; 2021: Rank 10)

OU (2022: Rank 36; 2021: Rank 22)

IIIT-Hyderabad (2022- Rank 84)

Top 100 in Engineering

IIT-Hyderabad (2022: Rank 8; 2021: Rank 9)

NIT Warangal (2022: Rank 21; 2021: Rank 21)

IIIT Hyderabad (2022: Rank 55; 2021: 62)

UoH (2022: Rank 71)

JNTU (2022: Rank: 83; 2021: Rank 76 )

SR University, Warangal (2022: Ranking: 98; 2021: 91)

Top 50 Research Institutions

IIT Hyderbad: (2021: Rank 14: 2021: Rank 12 )

UoH: (2022; Rank 28; 2021: Rank: 27 )

Top 100 in Pharmacy

NIPER, Hyderabad (2022: Rank 1; 2021: Rank 2)

Vishnu Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Narsapur (2022: Rank 75; 2021: Rank 67)

Anurag University: (2022: Rank 81; 2021: Rank: 58)

Kakatiya University (2022: Rank: 82; 2021: Rank 44)

CMR College of Pharmacy( 2022: Rank 85; 2021: Rank 72)

Top 30 in Law

NALSAR , Hyderabad (2022: Rank 3; 2021: Rank 4)

Top 10 in Innovation

IIT -Hyderabad (2022: Rank 3)