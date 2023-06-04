Telangana now a model in environmental performance too, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: The Centre for Science and Environment and Down To Earth’s ‘The State of India’s Environment 2023: In Figures’ report has reaffirmed Telangana’s excellence in overall environmental performance, especially increase in forest cover and in municipal waste treatment, according to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Congratulating the people of the State for the CSE recognition, the Minister said Telangana was now a role model for the country. As the State decennial celebrations were under progress, this recognition reflected the Telangana government’s commitment towards saving environment, he said in a statement here on Sunday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with his foresight accorded top priority protecting the environment and launched the Haritha Haram programme to increase the green cover from 24 per cent to 33 per cent in the State. Effective implementation and commitment in ensuring the survival of saplings had facilitated in substantial increase in green cover, he said.

In the last nine years, 273 crore saplings were planted against the target of 230 crore saplings. During 2015-16, the forest area in the State was 19,854 square km and this had increased to 26,969 square km by 2023. As per the Forest Survey of India 2021, the green cover in Telangana had increased by 7.7 percent, he said.

In addition to forest cover, the State government also developed 15,000 nurseries, 19,400 Palle Prakruthi vanams, 2745 Bruhat Palle Prakruthi vanams in rural areas across the State.

Similarly, 180 urban forest parks were developed at a cost of Rs.700 crore. Hyderabad was recognised as the Tree City of the World. This apart, New Panchayat Raj Act, Municipal Act and setting up of Haritha Nidhi (Green Budget) were introduced, the Minister said.

He said the State government implemented best practices in sanitation management as well. The process of biomining, to ensure scientific disposal of waste, was started in municipal corporations and municipalities.

About 24 Megawatts (MW) energy was produced through waste-to-energy in Hyderabad and Telangana was ranked second in the sector. Likewise, the State also leads in generating electricity through alternative sources. In 2014, only 74 MW was produced through solar energy and it had now increased to 5,865 MW, the Minister said.

“It is a matter of pride that the youngest State ranked second in the country in terms of generating power through solar energy. It is a testament of Telangana’s commitment,” Rama Rao said.

National and international level recognitions to the State government efforts serve as inspiration. Recently, NITI Aayog’s appreciated the Prakurthi Vanam concept and stated it was a role model to the country, he added.

