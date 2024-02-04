| Efforts On To Ensure Farmers Benefit From Schemes Of The Government

Efforts on to ensure farmers benefit from schemes of the government

He assured that efforts were on to bolster marketing opportunities for farmers by having coordination among officials. The Collector told bankers to be friendly while disbursing loans.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 06:24 PM

Adilabad: Collector Badavath Santosh said that efforts were being made to ensure farmers benefit from various schemes implemented by the government.

He along with MLA K Premsagar Rao attended an awareness programme for farmers of Hajipur, Luxettipet and Dandepalli mandals, here on Sunday. The programme was organised by Hajipur-Farmer Producers Organisation (FPO) and the NABARD.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh stated that steps were being taken to make sure that welfare schemes reach the eligible farmers. He told farmers to adopt integrated, nature and organic farming to produce healthy crops for the good of society.

He stated a slew of programmes were being conducted to create awareness among the farmers over benefits of schemes introduced by the government. He advised the farmers to explore crop diversification instead of depending on a single crop.

He cited poultry, dairy, sheep rearing, etc., Premsagar Rao said that the government was giving paramount importance for the welfare of the agrarian community. He stated that steps would be taken to ensure bankers politely give loans to the farmers.

He told the farmers to grow vegetable crops as the district was forced to import vegetables from neighboring states.

The legislator vowed to provide water supply to agriculture fields in Hajipur mandal through Gudem Lift Irrigation Scheme and to cover other mandals in a phased manner, besides developing the district on many fronts.

He called for concerted efforts by all political parties to make agriculture profitable.

Additional Collector B Rahul, Animal Husbandry joint director Dr Ramesh, Gone Shyamsundar Rao from Hajipur FPO, union Bank of India regional manager Aparna Reddy, Krishi Vignana Kendra official Shiva Krishna and many others were present.