Solar power to light up Govt schools in Telangana

Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: More classrooms in government schools in Telangana will soon be illuminated with solar power. Harnessing the sun’s energy, as many as 6,490 government and residential schools will be powered with solar electrical power connections, ushering in a new era of clean energy.

The School Education department sanctioned installation of grid solar electrical power connections in Zilla Parishad High Schools (ZPHS), Mandal Parishad Primary Schools (MPPS), Telangana State Model Schools (TSMS) and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs).

The expenditure of Rs.289.25 crore will be met from the funds under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) – XXIX for the financial year 2023-24.

The premises of these schools will be transformed with 2KW, 5KW and 10KW solar power generating panels. On the basis of the enrollment, the Model Schools and KGBVs will get 10KW solar power units, while the ZPHS and MPPS will get 2KW or 5KW solar power generating panels. Each 1 KW is expected to cost Rs.1 lakh.

This initiative will not only aid schools harness green energy but also earn revenue by selling the excess energy to the discoms.

The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited has been asked to design, supply and commission solar power connections via tendering. The TSREDCO has also been asked to ensure a five-year comprehensive maintenance of the solar panels.

Earlier, a total of 1,521 schools in 11 districts were powered with solar energy under the BRS government’s ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ programme. These 2-kilowatt solar plants established at the cost of Rs 32 crore are currently generating 3,072 KW of power. This has resulted in reduction in power bill by nearly 50 per cent.