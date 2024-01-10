Bhongir: NABARD Chief Manager asks farmers to adopt new cultivation methods

10 January 2024

Yadadri-Bhongir: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chief Manager for Telangana State Ch Susheela on Wednesday exhorted the farmers to adopt new technologies and methods in cultivation to increased the crop production.

Inaugurating a workshop titled “best cultivation methods in agriculture” held for farmers at Solipet of Bommala Ramaram mandal, she said that NABARD was setup with aim of supporting agriculture sector and boosting rural development through various initiatives. It has taken an initiative for supporting farm producer organizations (FPOs), adopting a flexible approach to meet the needs of producers. In order to give a special focus, “Producers Organization Development Fund” (PODF) has been set up w.e.f. 01 April 2011, with an corpus fund. She reminded that FPOs have been formed at the selected villages with farmers.

She said that Indian farmers were capable to produce food grains for exporting to other countries after catering the requirement of 140.76 crores people in the country. She opined that new technologies and cultivation methods would help the farmers to increase the production of the crops. It would automatically increase the income of the farmers.