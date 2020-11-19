Efforts on to make Hyderabad safest city: KTR

Govt taking all initiatives like CCTV surveillance system, establishment of Police Command and Control Centre

Hyderabad: According top priority to law and order as well as safety and security of citizens, the TRS government was taking all initiatives like CCTV surveillance system and establishment of the Police Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad, TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Thursday. He said the Command and Control Centre will be inaugurated on Ugadi next year.

Rama Rao said effective policing and monitoring was on in Hyderabad for maintenance of law and order. He said several initiatives were being taken to turn Hyderabad the safest city.

“From interceptor vehicles and modern fleet and police stations to body-worn cameras, SHE teams and other initiatives, the TRS government left no stone unturned to strengthen the police force to maintain law and order in Hyderabad. The government took measures and stopped illicit liquor manufacturing, closed gambling clubs and ensured that there were no communal riots and terror attacks or even roadside eve-teasers,” he said.

Rama Rao said several international organisations were acknowledging the initiatives of the State government. “Hyderabad was ranked 16th at the international level and first at the national level by a UK-based firm in terms of largest surveillance system,” he said.

Of the total CCTVs in India, he said Hyderabad accounted for about 65 per cent. “We already have about 5 lakh CCTVs and we are doubling it soon to link them with the Command and Control Centre,” he added.

He said the Command and Control Centre was being constructed on par with international standards after an extensive study conducted by a team of senior police officers who studied the models in New York and London. “I appreciate the police for doing a fabulous job and keeping the entire city safe over the last six years,” he said.

