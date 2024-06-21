BRS slams CM Revanth over mishandling of law and order situation in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 09:41 PM

BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Friday.

Hyderabad: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for mishandling the Law and Order situation in Telangana, pushing the State into chaos within six months after the Congress assumed power. He said absence of a Home Minister in Telangana, led to a breakdown in law and order and public safety.

“Telangana is the only State without a Home Minister and an Education Minister. The Chief Minister has taken control of too many departments, causing complete chaos in the State,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Praveen Kumar questioned the effectiveness of the police and the intelligence system, noting that five murders occurred in Hyderabad within a single day and communal riots in Medak were not promptly addressed. He stated that Telangana witnessed five murders and two attempted murders within 24 hours, a tribal woman kidnapped and raped for a week in Kollapur, and the unresolved murder of Sridar Reddy after over 40 days.

“The police are busy filing cases against social media posts instead of maintaining peace and security. A journalist was even charged for tweeting about power outages,” he added. He accused the State government of misusing legal provisions to suppress dissent and criticised the chief Minister was not giving priority to law and order issues.

The BRS leader demanded the Congress leadership for Revanth Reddy’s dismissal from the Chief Minister’s post, citing his failure to ensure peace and security. He reminded that former Chief Minister K chandrashekhar Rao gave top priority to law and order maintenance in Telangana by strengthening the police system with 16 lakh CCTV cameras and a modern command and control centre in Hyderabad. He asserted that the BRS would continue to fight for better governance and public safety in Telangana.

Former MLAs Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy and Guvvala Balaraju were also present.