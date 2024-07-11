KTR raises concerns over deteriorating law and order situation in Hyderabad

Points out that city's peace and harmony, which remained unaffected for the past decade, was now threatened by increasing serial murders

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 July 2024, 11:48 AM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao voiced serious concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Hyderabad, blaming the lack of administrative experience in the current leadership for the city’s decline. “Why is ‘Brand Hyderabad’ fading? Hyderabad is growing into a global city, but losing its sheen,” he said.

The fact that several leading newspapers were flashing such headlines on their front pages and questioning the deteriorating situation, indicated that peace and security were completely out of control.

Taking to X on Thursday, Rama Rao pointed out that the city’s peace and harmony, which remained unaffected for the past decade, was now threatened by increasing serial murders and the rise of inter-State gangs.

He also highlighted the visible impact of poor governance, citing the collapse of the real estate sector and the rising crime rate in Hyderabad which was once lauded as safest city. “People neither have peace nor security in Hyderabad. What command and control does the Chief Minister have over the police? Is this the change you want to bring about?” he asked.

The former Minister also expressed concerns over the negative impact of law and order situation, on investments and employment opportunities for the youth.

“Hyderabad is not just the State capital, but also the ‘Economic Growth Engine of Telangana.’ How can you stop the progress of a city poised to compete globally?” he asked.