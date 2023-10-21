Efforts on to make present peace in J-K permanent: DGP

DGP, Dilbag Singh said on Saturday that efforts are on to make the present peace in the Union Territory 'a permanent feature'

By IANS Published Date - 02:52 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh said on Saturday that efforts are on to make the present peace in the Union Territory ‘a permanent feature’.

Addressing the police commemoration day parade at the Zewan headquarters of the armed police on the outskirts of Srinagar city, the police chief said that the local police has taken its fight against terrorism almost to its logical conclusion and efforts are on to make the present peace a permanent feature in the UT.

“J&K has been hit by the menace of terrorism for the past over three decades. The fight to wipe out terrorism from J&K soil is reaching its logical conclusion. Even though efforts to disrupt peace from across continue, police are working hard to foil all such attempts,” he stated.

“This year, eight policemen including an officer were killed in anti-militancy operations.Some officers from the army and other forces also lost their lives. Over past few years, the situation has witnessed a sea change in Kashmir.J&K is on the path of peace and development,” the DGP added.

“Today, we stand with our martyrs and pay them rich tributes. J&K and the entire nation is highly indebted to them.Entire police force stands with the families of police martyrs”, the DGP said while remembering 1606 policemen who have made the supreme sacrifice during the discharge of their duties.

