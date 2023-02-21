EFLU to teach English, foreign languages to govt school students in Siddipet

The university will also conduct classes to help the students improve their communicative English skills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is talking to students at Indira Nagar Public School on Tuesday.

Siddipet: As part of its University Social Responsibility activities, the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has adopted Indira Nagar Public School here to teach English, French and Spanish to students of the high school section. The university will also conduct classes to help the students improve their communicative English skills.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao participated as a guest in the adoption programme at the school on Tuesday. EFLU Vice-chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar presented the MoU document to the teachers of Indira Nagar School. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Suresh said they would start online classes for the students initially. Later, they would take the students to the EFLU campus in Hyderabad to conduct physical classes.

Thanking EFLU for coming forward to adopt the school in his constituency, Harish Rao said it would be a rare opportunity for the students to learn English and foreign languages from experts in the field.

Harish Rao and Prof Suresh also had a long interaction with the high school students.