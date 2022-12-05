HLF & EFLU collaborate to organise Anuvaad translation festival on December 10

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Literary Festival presents ‘Anuvaad’ – the HLF Translation Festival on Saturday, December 10, 10.30 am to 5.30 pm. The free and open to all event is being organised by the English & Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Tarnaka.

‘Anuvaad’ is a celebration of the art and craft of translation. It attempts to spotlight the role of translators in enriching our idea of literature, and whose contribution often goes unnoticed and unremarked. The programme of the one-day event, held as a prelude to the annual three-day festival in January 2023, comprises talks and discussions with established and emerging translators from India and the UK who represent half-a-dozen languages.

‘Anuvaad: The HLF Translation Festival’ is being organised in association with, and at, The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, and with the support of the International Literature Showcase Collaboration Fund. The International Literature Showcase is a partnership between the National Centre for Writing, Norwich, UK, and the British Council.

The one-day festival will be inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, EFLU, and Amita Desai, executive director, Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, at 10.30 am.

More details will soon be available at www.hydlitfest.org/ .

What: Anuvaad: The HLF Translation Festival

When: Saturday, December 10

Timings: 10.30 am to 5.30 pm

Where: English & Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Tarnaka