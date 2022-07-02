EFLU to train IIT-Hyderabad students in Mandarin, English, and other foreign languages

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Hyderabad have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train IIT-Hyderabad students in Mandarin, English, and other foreign languages.

The MoU was signed and exchanged by EFLU Vice Chancellor and UGC Member, Prof. E Suresh Kumar and IIT-Hyderabad Director, Prof. BS Murthy in the presence of union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan at an event held on IIT-Hyderabad campus.

The agreement will help the EFLU in disseminating and advancing knowledge by providing teaching and training services in English and foreign languages in traditional or virtual class-room mode to the undergraduate, post-graduate, research students, staff and faculty of the IIT-Hyderabad.

Similarly, the IIT-Hyderabad will provide knowledge-support services to EFLU such as teaching and capacity-building in the domain of technology and allied areas.

Prof. Suresh Kumar said integration of humanities with STEM subjects was the need of the hour and added that collaboration with the IIT-Hyderabad would go a long way in contributing in that direction.

Prof. Murthy said the EFLU’s training to the students in Mandarin would help collaborate with Taiwan and develop a better chip manufacturing ecosystem in the country as per the vision of the Government of India.

The union Minister appreciated the collaboration of the EFLU and the IIT-Hyderabad aimed at contributing towards the goal of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.