Eid fete to remain subdued across Telangana

With possibility of third wave looming large, rush at cattle, sheep markets across city missing

By | Published: 12:31 am 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The Eid ul Adha festival, to be celebrated on Wednesday across the State, is expected to be on a lower scale considering the possibilities of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic and recent lockdown during the second wave.

Although State government relaxed the Covid-19 regulations to some extent, there is no such buzz witnessed across the city. The regular rush at the cattle and sheep markets across the city is missing and similar happens to be the scene at temporary cattle shanties within the city.

“The prices are still high in view of the huge demand for the sheep. Last year due to Covid first wave, people did not make any big purchases like they usually do on Eid ul Adha,” said Sohail Quadri, a cattle trader at AC Guards.

Several temporary sheep markets have come up at various places in the city including at Khilwat playgrounds, AC Guards, Chanchalguda, Chandrayangutta, Mehdipatnam, Falaknuma and other areas of the city. A sheep weighing around 15 kg is priced between Rs 12,000 and Rs 14,000.

“The sacrificial animals arrived in hordes from surrounding districts of Telangana and neighbouring States. Due to the lockdown, there was no demand and the stock was held by the farmers anticipating good price during the Bakrid,” said Mirza Ghani Baig, another trader. The sheep were also brought from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to the city.

However, Ilyas Shamshi of Team Bakrid, a city-based NGO engaged in promoting cleanliness during the festival, said that the mood among the people shows that they are not ready to buy the cattle or sheep in big numbers. “We expect the celebrations to be on a smaller scale compared to the previous years. There still is fear in the minds of many about the Covid third wave,” he added.

NGO to distribute Covid protection kits

City-based charitable organisation ‘Sahayata Trust’ is distributing 20,000 Covid protection kits on occasion of the Eid ul Adha Festival across the city. The kits comprise hand sanitiser, facemask, plastic bags for disposing animal waste and a religious hand book.

The kits will be provided at the door step by the volunteers of the Trust in different localities of the city. “The intention is to have a safe and clean Eid ul Adha,” said Syed Aneesuddin, Trust’s chief executive officer.