Eighth edition of Vizag Navy Marathon receives overwhelming response

The most adventurous Full Marathon ie., 42 km race at the Vizag Navy Marathon will be flagged off by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

The most adventurous Full Marathon ie., 42 km race at the Vizag Navy Marathon will be flagged off by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar

Visakhapatnam: The City of Destiny is all set for the eighth edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon scheduled on Sunday and has received an overwhelming response with registrations across various categories.

The most adventurous Full Marathon ie., 42 km race will be flagged off by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, 4.15 a.m.

The event has four categories – Full marathon (42.2 km), Half Marathon (21.1 km), 10 KM run and 5 KM run. The races for the marathon will start from The Park Hotel Circle, RK Beach towards Naval Coastal Battery, and take a U-turn near Kalimata temple at RK Beach. The 5K run will finish at MGM Park, VMRDA. Runners of other category races will continue further along the pristine beach road towards INS Kalinga. The 10K runners will take a U-turn near Tenneti Park while Half Marathon runners will take a U-turn near Gayatri College near Rushikonda. The Full marathon runners will take a U-turn near Cheppala Uppada near INS Kalinga. All races will finish at MGM Park, VMRDA. The arrangements for this year’s marathon include facilities like hydration and medical points, convenience stations and entertainment programs along the race route to keep the runners motivated.

The next race of the event Half Marathon ie., 21 KM race will commence at 0515 hrs. The 10 km race will start at 0615 hrs and the 05 km Fun Run, will begin at 0645 hrs.

Prize Distribution for all races would be held in MGM grounds, VMRDA from 0800 hrs onwards. The Vizag Navy Marathon stands apart from all the marathons in India because of the scenic route that lets runners enjoy the sea on one side and picturesque eastern ghats on the other side along the route, a spokesman of the Navy said.

Also Read Purandeswari writes to CJI to inquire into Vijay Sai Reddy cases