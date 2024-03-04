Elaborate arrangement for PM Modi’s Sangareddy Public meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundations and inaugurate developmental projects worth Rs 9,021 crore during his public meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 08:26 PM

Officials are overseeing arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting at Patelguda village in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district on Monday.

Sangareddy: The officials have made grand arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s public meeting at Patelguda in Patancheru mandal on Tuesday. The Prime Minister will lay foundations and inaugurate developmental projects worth Rs 9,021 crore during his public meeting.

Modi will dedicate Sangareddy-Nanded-Akola NH-161, which was built with an outlay of Rs 1,409 crore. He will lay a foundation for widening NH-65 from four-lane to six-lane from Madinaguda to Sangareddy. The outlay of the project was Rs 1,298 crore. He will also lay a foundation for widening NH-765D from Medak-Yellareddy-Rudrur.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders were making out all efforts to mobilise a huge crowd for the meeting. The Special Protection Group (SPG) took the venue of the meeting into their control a day ahead of the meeting. Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy, Chennuri Rupesh has said they will deploy over 2,000 police personnel to ensure the meeting is conducted smoothly.

Collector Sangareddy Valluru Kranthi said that they have banned the flying of drones across the district on March 4 and 5 besides declaring a red alert around 2-KM of the meeting venue. The Police have imposed traffic restrictions in Patancheru and Ameenpur mandals. They have issued traffic advisory guidelines to the people who were coming to the meeting venue. Modi will arrive at the meeting at 10.45 am in a chopper from Begumpet on Tuesday. He will address the gathering at 11.30 am and depart from Sangareddy to Begumpet.