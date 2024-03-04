PM dedicates Unit-2 of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project to nation

The PM dedicated the unit to the nation through virtual mode from Adilabad, wherein Modi participated in various developmental programmes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 07:05 PM

File Photo

Peddapalli: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Unit-2 (800 MW) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project stage-I (2×800 MW) to the nation on Monday.

The PM dedicated the unit to the nation through virtual mode from Adilabad, wherein Modi participated in various developmental programmes. Officials from National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and TSTPP examined the dedication ceremony by arranging a big LED screen in Kakatiya Function hall, NTPC township.

The stage-I (2×800 MW) of TSPP was successfully completed with the announcement of commercial operation of the unit-2 at zero hour on February 1. National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) officials announced COD after 72 hours of trial operation. As part of AP Reorganization Act, the central government has sanctioned a 4,000 MW (5×800 MW) power project to Telangana. On August 7, 2016, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the project through virtual mode.

The phase-I of TSTPP was established at an approved cost of ₹ 10,998 crore on the available land in the premises of NTPC’s existing Ramagundam station. The Unit-1 (800 MW) of TSTPP Stage-I has started commercial production in September, 2023 and Modi dedicated the unit to the nation through virtual mode from Nizamabad on October 3. NTPC officials said that being a pit-head power station with ultra supercritical technology, the project will also help the state of Telangana with low-cost power.

Further, being the most efficient power station of NTPC in India, it will reduce specific coal consumption and CO2 emissions, making it one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in India.