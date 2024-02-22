Elaborate arrangements in place for Gangapur Jatara in Asifabad

The ancient Sri Balaji Venkateshwara Swamy Devasthanam of Gangapur village in Rebbana mandal has been spruced up for the three-day long annual fair known as Gangapur Jatara, slated to be from February 23 to 25

A view of Sri Balaji Venkateshwara Swamy Devasthanam of Gangapur in Rebbena mandal.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The ancient Sri Balaji Venkateshwara Swamy Devasthanam of Gangapur village in Rebbana mandal has been spruced up for the three-day long annual fair known as Gangapur Jatara, slated to be from February 23 to 25.

Bapi Reddy, executive officer of the temple, said that elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of the fair. He stated that drinking water, 20 temporary toilets, and a lighting system were created, besides deploying 200 workers for sanitation. The shrine was decorated with colorful flowers and electrical lamps as part of the festivities.

Celestial wedding of Lord Balaji with Padmavati would be performed on February 23. Public representatives and officials are going to present at the event. Rathotsavam, a big draw of the fair, was going to be held on Saturday at 6.15 pm. Festive idols are carried in the chariot. Around 1 lakh Devotees belonging to several parts of the district and neighboring Maharashtra are expected to take part in the fair.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC would operate special buses from Asifabad, Gangapur and Mancherial to Gangapur village. Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar said that a DSP, seven inspectors, 13 sub-inspectors and 100 policemen constables would be pressed at the temple as part of security measures. The security measures would be supervised by Asifabad DSP Karunakar.

Temple located in lap of nature

The temple, believed to have been built in the 16th century, is located in a lap of nature. It is situated on a hillock on the banks of a picturesque stream. Devotees camp in the riverbed of the stream after taking darshan of the deity. They take a holy dip in the stream before visiting the shrine.