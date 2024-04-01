Elderly carpenter run over by car in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 12:35 PM

Mancherial: An elderly carpenter was killed on the spot when a car mowed down him while walking on a road at Makulapet village in Dandepalli mandal on Monday.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector N Swarup Raj said that Kottapelli Rajesham (62) from Makulapet village received serious injuries when he was heading to Thallapet village, resulting in instantaneous death for him at around 7 am. The driver of the car sped to the spot following the incident. Rajesham is survived by a wife and three sons.

Sumathi, the wife of Rajesham, lodged a complaint with police. A hit and run case was registered against the driver of the car. Investigations were taken up. A search was launched to nab the accused person.