Elderly couple dies of heart attack in Kothagudem

It was said that a farmer, Kommu Somaiah (70) died of a heart attack while working in his agriculture field at the village. After sometime his wife Kommu Shankaramma (67) died of a heart attack on seeing her husband dead. A pall of gloom descended on the village with the death of the elderly couple.