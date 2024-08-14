Elderly couple dies of heart attack in Kothagudem

It was said that a farmer, Kommu Somaiah (70) died of a heart attack while working in his agriculture field at the village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 09:38 PM

It was said that a farmer, Kommu Somaiah (70) died of a heart attack while working in his agriculture field at the village.

Kothagudem: In a tragic incident at Balaji Nagar of Manuguru mandal in the district an elderly couple died of heart attack one after the other.

It was said that a farmer, Kommu Somaiah (70) died of a heart attack while working in his agriculture field at the village. After sometime his wife Kommu Shankaramma (67) died of a heart attack on seeing her husband dead. A pall of gloom descended on the village with the death of the elderly couple.