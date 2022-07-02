| Elderly Man Dies After His House Caves In On Him In Mancherial

Elderly man dies after his house caves in on him in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:33 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Representational Image.

Mancherial: An elderly man died on the spot when his house collapsed on him due to rains at Veegaon village in Bheemini mandal on Friday night. The incident came to light on Saturday. The deceased person was Gattu Bheema Goud (60), a daily wage earner.

Bheema Goud received fatal head injuries after a wooden column of the house caved in on him while he was asleep, resulting in instantaneous death for him at around 2 am. His wife Sharada and son Chandrasekhar members too sustained injuries in the mishap. Sharada urged the government to extend support to her family.

Mancherial district’s average rainfall was measured to be 6.1 mm. Bheemini received the highest rainfall of 28 mm, followed by Vemanapalli which saw 22 mm of rainfall.