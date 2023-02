| Six Killed In Road Accident In Andhra Pradesh

Six killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

The victims, all residents of Antivalasa village, were returning after attending a marriage in Tummalavala nearby

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

The victims, all residents of Antivalasa village, were returning after attending a marriage in Tummalavala nearby

Parvatipuram: Six persons were killed and three others received serious injuries when the autorickshaw they were travelling in, was hit by a lorry on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Cholapadam in Komarada mandal of the district.

The victims, all residents of Antivalasa village, were returning after attending a marriage in Tummalavala nearby.