Elderly woman killed in roof collapse in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 09:15 AM

Adilabad: An elderly woman was killed when she was trapped under the roof of her house which collapsed due to rains at Brahmanwada here on Friday night.

Sources said that Usha Pandey (50), wife of Ram Nivas Pandey was found dead when the roof of their rented house, which was in a dilapidated condition, collapsed on her following rains on Friday around 1 am. Pandey, who was sleeping in another room at the time of the incident, survived without injuries.

Neighbors informed the police about the roof collapse via Dial 100, following which rescue operations were taken up. However, Usha died by the time the debris was removed. The couple was about to vacate the house in two or three days.

The body was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (RIMS)-Adilabad