Elderly woman killed, seven injured in a road crash near Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:12 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Representational Image

Kothagudem: An elderly woman died and seven others injured in a road crash at Sarapaka in Burgampad mandal in the district on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the deceased Pankajamma (70) of Bijinapalle in Nagarkurnool district along with six others was going in a car to have Lord Rama darshan at Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam.

The driver of the car who fell asleep at the wheel hit a stationary lorry parked in front of ITC factory from behind. The elderly woman died while being treated at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital. The injured, including the driver, undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

