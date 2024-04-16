Election authorities address bogus voter concerns in Hyderabad parliamentary constituency

Duplicated and dead person votes in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency have already been identified and removed from the voters list.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 07:28 PM

Hyderabad: Following complaints made by various political parties on bogus voters under Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, the District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose on Tuesday said that a thorough preliminary report on the issue has been submitted to the Election Commission of India.

Duplicated and dead person votes in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency have already been identified and removed from the voters list. Apart from this, we have also moved man others to the Absentee, Shifted, and Dead (ASD) list, the DEO on Tuesday during an interaction with press persons said.

Further, commenting about voters having voted at two different locations, the DEO said

“Seven months before elections, we took the DSE (Demographic Similar Entries) list and made deletions. But after the announcement of the elections, we cannot do that. We also had multiple meetings with political parties and asked them to bring such issues to our notice. However, the complaints have come very close to the elections”.

The DEO, however, assured that action will be taken against those who have applied for multiple votes.

So far, nearly 3,800 election staff did not report to election training. “Strict action including FIRs will be taken on employees who continue to skip training. Election exemption will only be given to pregnant women, disabled, and those with only six months left in service,” he said.

Along with the Hyderabad and Secunderabad parliamentary constituency elections, by-elections for the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly seat will also be conducted on May 13.

Election notification: April 18

Elections: May 13

Counting: June 4

Total voters as per final rolls published on February 8: 45,70,138

Claims and objections received till April 14: 3,10,979

Final voters list to be published before April 25

Polling stations: 3,986

Ballot units: 8,713

Control units: 5,383

VVPATs: 6,217

Cash: Rs. 14.03 crore

Valuables worth: Rs. 1.95 crore

Liquor: 20.198.28 liters

Narcotics: 163 kgs

MCC violation cases: 5

Prohibition cases: 237

Licensed weapons deposited: 2,787

District Grievance Committee releases

Total cases: 73 worth Rs. 2.39 crore

Released: 70 cases worth Rs. 1.70 crore