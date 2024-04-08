Lecturer campaigns for BJP, suspended

Goud was working at the Government Junior College in Sadasivapet. Following a complaint from Pandari Nayak and Yellaiah, the DEO inquired into the matter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 07:04 PM

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) Valluru Kranthi suspended a junior lecturer, G Ravi Kumar Goud, on Monday as he was found to be campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

She found evidence on social media and in newspapers. Following the Telangana Civil Service rules, Kranthi initiated action against him.