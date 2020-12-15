Elections play vital role in democracy: Yogita Rana

Yogita opined electors could influence financial growth and welfare of the country by casting their votes.

Mancherial: Electoral Rolls Observer and Social Welfare Department’s Commissioner Dr Yogita Rana urged the public to participate in the development of the country by utilising franchise in a fair and free manner. She convened a review meeting over special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls-2021 with Collector Bharati Hollikeri and various political parties here on Tuesday.

Yogita opined electors could influence financial growth and welfare of the country by casting their votes. She stated that they could help in choosing the right leadership for the country. She said that names of those who attained the age of 18 would be entered in the electoral rolls. She added that elections play a vital role in the system of democracy.

Bharati sought the representatives of political outfits to extend their cooperation in addition and deletion of voters in the rolls. She informed that claims on the rolls would be entertained on January 5 and final rolls were going to be published on January 15. She suggested the public utilize the opportunity by enrolling their names.

Additional Collector Ila Tripathi, Revenue Divisional Officers of Mancherial and Bellampalli Ramesh and Shyamala Devi, respectively and Tahsildars of several mandals were present.

