Electoral war in Telangana is now one-sided: Kavitha

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:10 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha declared that the electoral war was one-sided in Telangana and that none could stop Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from securing a hat-trick term.

She asserted that the good work done by the BRS government in the last nine and half years would ensure its victory in the polls.

Speaking to the media during her visit to Sholapur in Maharashtra on Sunday, Kavitha said the people of Telangana had already made-up their minds in favour of the BRS and Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao.

She rubbished the opinion polls conducted by organisations as “fake” opinion polls, fabricated from the comforts of air-conditioned television studios.

“We have witnessed similar surveys during the previous elections which turned out to be fake with the BRS securing 88 seats,” she said. She asserted that people at the ground level especially farmers and women have huge influence on the poll results. She stated that they are in favour of the BRS.