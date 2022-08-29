Electrical safety must for Ganesh idol pandals: TSSPDCL CMD

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:36 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) G Raghuma Reddy here on Monday said electrical safety was must for pandals put up to worship Ganesh idols on the occasion of 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival from Wednesday.

To ensure safety and reliable power supply to Ganesh pandals during the festival, Reddy reviewed the arrangements with the TSSPDCL Director (Operations) J Srinivasa Reddy, Chief General Managers and Superintending Engineers through a tele conference.

He said arrangements have been made to ensure safety and uninterrupted power supply to pandals during the festival and appealed to the general public and festival organizers to follow the safety precautions.

Safety precautions to be followed at pandals

• Never climb poles for electricity connections

• Avail connection to pandals through the departmental staff only

• Use right size and good quality cables as per connected load

• Using cables with broken insulation may be hazardous

• Use proper capacity MCB (Miniature Circuit Breaker) for protection/safety

• Make sure that none of the circuit breakers are overloaded

• Overloaded circuit breakers are reason for short circuits resulting in fire accidents

• Do not arrange pandals near sub-stations and transformers

• Always examine surroundings of power line locations before doing any electrical work in and outside pandal

• Do not use the electrical poles and plinths for support of pandals/tents

• Do not allow children to come close to power lines, poles and other hazardous electrical equipments

• If anyone in pandal suffers any electric shock, it is important to seek immediate medical attention and inform to electricity department staff

• Do not touch the snapped wires and in turn inform electricity department immediately through 1912/100 or to local fuse off call office