Elmira, Premier Action shine in trials at Malakpet Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 3:35 pm

Hyderabad: Elmira, Premier Action, Siri, Aarya & Gurbaaz impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

600m: Aibak (RB) 48, moved easy. Sovet Pride (RB) (From 1000/400) 47, eased up. Phenomenal Cruise (RS Jodha) 47, handy.

800m: Sheldon (RB) & Queen Blossom (RB) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved well.

1000m: Campania (Surya Prakash) & Prince Valiant (A Joshi) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair handy. Siri (RB) 1-17, 800/59, 600/42, good. Titus (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Aarya (Afroz Khan) & Gurbaaz (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair fit and well. Elmira (Afroz Khan) & Premier Action (Kiran Naidu) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, pair impressed.

1200m: Promiseofhappiness (RS Jodha) & Victory Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/43, a fit pair.

