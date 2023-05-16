Elon Musk is smitten by Indian food; netizens react

Musk took to Twitter to reply to a user who posted a platter full of Indian food

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:51 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Indian cuisine has staunch fans across the world for the range of flavours, aromas, textures and taste sensations it offers. Joining the bandwagon of Indian food lovers, Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to his Twitter on Tuesday to shower praises on Indian food.

Musk, on the micro-blogging site, replied to a user who posted a platter full of Indian food comprising butter naan, butter chicken and rice. “I love basic b***h Indian food it’s so insanely good,” the user write to which Musk replied “True (sic),” conveying his admiration for Indian food.

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

As Musk tweeted, desi food lovers took over the comment section boasting about Indian food, and many even thanked Musk for praising Indian food on an international platform. Some invited him to India and suggested him try authentic cuisines.

Replying to Musk’s tweet, actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, “Not to brag, but Indian cuisine is the most diverse and evolved in the world (sic).”

Not to brag, but Indian cuisine is the most diverse and evolved in the world. 😇 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 16, 2023

“When will you visit India and try authentic foods of different varieties across 28 states & 8 union territories ??? You can enjoy each states having different cultures, different foods, different languages, different people (sic),” a user wrote. “Best Indian food I ever had was Hyderabadi Biriyani (sic),” wrote another.

#indian food, culture, tradition will make you all fall in Love.

Food is the best part of India.

It opens the Taste buds. Varieties make you go crazy.

You have dry and curry.

Choices of different food for different months and time of the year. — biswaroop todi (@guttu73) May 16, 2023

It’s no secret how delicious Indian food is with its variety and brightness of flavors. 🌝 — •˚•🪷ℕ𝕒𝕥𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕖🪷•˚• ᚲᛗᛋ (@Russia_Nataly) May 16, 2023

Recently, the US Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, went on a gastronomic adventure in the city’s iconic Charminar area. In the viral video, Larson was seen relishing delicacies including Haleem, Kebabs and desserts.