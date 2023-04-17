From Haleem to Kebabs: US Consul General enjoys a gastronomic tour of Hyderabad

The US Consul General, Jennifer Larson, recently went on a gastronomic adventure in the city’s iconic Charminar area, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The US Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, recently went on a gastronomic adventure in the city’s iconic Charminar area with the famous food blogger, Ahmed Ashfaq, aka Dr Foodie.

With her first Ramzan in the city, Larson dove straight into the local delicacies and was seen relishing the famous dish of ‘Haleem’, alongside other famous Ramzan dishes such as Kebabs and desserts. The video of her visit went viral on social media, with people excited to see her indulging in the traditional flavours of the city.

As the Consul General was busy satisfying her taste buds, Dr Foodie made sure to introduce her to the local language and culture by teaching her some Deccani words like ‘Kirrak’, ‘zabardast’, ‘Kaiku’ and ‘nakko’. It looks like Larson was keen to expand her knowledge and embrace the local ways.

I had a great time meeting Dr Foodie and trying ‘zabardast’ dishes for my first #Ramzan in #Hyderabad! pic.twitter.com/h46D4exR69 — Jennifer Larson (@USCGHyderabad) April 15, 2023

Dr Foodie, being the city’s trusted food blogger, was thrilled to host the Consul General and showcase the authentic flavours of Hyderabad. Known for his honest reviews and recommendations, he left no stone unturned in ensuring that Larson’s food adventure was top-notch.