Indian dishes Shahi Paneer, Keema among list of world’s best stews and curries

Renowned food guide, ‘Taste Atlas’ has recently released a list of the top 50 best curries and stews in the world, among which ‘Shahi Paneer’, ‘Keema’ and other five Indian dishes have been featured.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: Indian flavours are making their mark internationally. Be it spicy vegetarian curry recipes or meat-based dishes, the diverse taste of Indian cuisine is, undoubtedly, getting all the appreciation it deserves as some of India’s most popular recipes have made it to a global list.

While ‘Shahi Paneer’ was featured in the fifth position with a rating 4.7, ‘Keema’ stood at the 10th position with a 4.6 rating. ‘Korma’ (4.5), ‘Dal’ (4.4), ‘Vindaloo’ (4.4), ‘Pav Bhaji’ (4.4), and ‘Dal Tadka’ (4.4) are other Indian dishes that are made into the list.

These ratings were curated by culinary experts from all over the world. Curries from different countries have been rated out of 5 to create the list. “The best stews and curries in the world – rated by TasteAtlas audience. What is your favourite,” read the caption of the post.

The top-rated stew on the list was the ‘Phaneang’ curry from Thailand, followed by ‘Kare’ from Japan in second place. The signature ‘Sichuan Hot Pot’ from China came in third place, while the ‘Vietnamese Stew’ was fourth in the list.