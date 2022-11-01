Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter friend’ from India defends him after Parag Agrawal gets sacked

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:12 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Pranay Pathole, a software engineer from Pune who is famously known for his unlikely friendship with Elon Musk, took to Twitter on Monday to defend the Tesla CEO. He stated that the hate that comes Musk’s way is “unfair” and called the tech giant an “inspiration”.

“The hate @elonmusk receives is unfair. Elon is one of the greatest engineers of this generation. The man is solving climate change, reusable rockets, existential risk with AI, traffic, & free speech. He’s an inspiration(sic),” Pranay wrote on the microblogging site.

The hate @elonmusk receives is unfair. Elon is one of the greatest engineers of this generation. The man is solving climate change, reusable rockets, existential risk with AI, traffic, & free speech. He's an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/LTyQmgBUNQ — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) October 31, 2022

For the unversed, Musk has been regularly interacting with the Indian software developer since 2018 via Twitter with newsworthy corporate developments and even life advice. Pranay had the opportunity to meet Musk in person when he had his first trip abroad, in August this year.

Soon after Musk’s dramatic takeover of Twitter, CEO Parag Agrawal, among a few other top executives, was fired. The decision has not been taken well by several people. However, the Tesla Inc boss reportedly said on Monday that he will serve as its chief executive.