Why is #BoycottCadbury trending on Twitter?

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

This is not the first time this brand is being given a boycott call. Last year, consumers in India accused Cadbury of putting a beef element in dairy milk and later the brand clarified that all its products in India are 100% vegetarian.

Hyderabad: Several people took to Twitter to call for a boycott of Cadbury products on Sunday, the chocolate brand has come under criticism for its current Diwali campaign, prompting the #BoycottCadbury to trend on Twitter.

Apart from the usual fake claims of beef being used in Cadbury products, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi shared the Cadbury advertisement and pointed out the use of ‘Damodar’ as the name of a poor lamp seller.

“The shopless poor lamp seller is Damodar. This is done to show someone with PM Narendra Modi’s father’s name in poor light. Chaiwale ka baap diyewala. Shame on Cadbury Company,” she tweeted.

The shopless poor lamp seller is Damodar. This is done to show someone with PM Narendra Modi's father's name in poor light. Chaiwale ka baap diyewala. Shame on cadbury Company #BoycottCadbury pic.twitter.com/QvzbmOMcX2 — Dr. Prachi Sadhvi (@Sadhvi_prachi) October 30, 2022

Her tweet, which has now gone viral, has received over 750 retweets and 1,445 likes. Twitterati seem to have split on the new commercial of Cadbury.

A few Twitter users still believe the false ‘beef’ claims and agree with Dr. Sadhvi Prachi to Boycott the brand. One user wrote while sharing the advertisement “Shame on this advertisement! Shame on Cadbury company! #BoycottCadbury.”

Shame on Cadbury company!#BoycottCadbury pic.twitter.com/0c95RH8YKS — Chhaya mirashee (@Cmirashee) October 30, 2022

Nationalist Narendra Kumar Chawla tweeted, “That’s why I #BoycottCadbury,” while reposting Sadhvi Prachi’s tweet.

Others feel that the brand has done a great job with its commercial, one user tweeted “Carefully observed & it’s the best advertisement,” while replying to her. Another replied “what an apt advertisement- Thanks for highlighting it…Great going #Cadbury.”

“This shouldn’t be the reason for the #boycottcadbury its not that Damodar is patent by @narendramdodi Ji father, it’s a common name every 100 people you can get but in old times nowadays these names are not so frequent(sic),” replied a third user.