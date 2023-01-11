Emagia, Osmania University sign pact to accelerate AI and Fintech innovation

The Emagia and Osmania Foundation will set up joint Emagia-OU Fintech Innovation Labs at the OU College of Engineering

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Advancing its commitment to innovations and future-ready workforce, Emagia, US, in collaboration with Osmania Foundation, Hyderabad, announced the launch of Fintech Innovation Labs at Osmania University here on Wednesday.

The Emagia and Osmania Foundation will set up joint Emagia-OU Fintech Innovation Labs at the OU College of Engineering, which will focus on research and development of the latest digital technology solutions using AI, ML, Blockchain, Web3, IoT, and other technologies aimed to accelerate fintech innovations. An agreement to this effect was signed between Emagia, headquartered in California, USA, and Osmania Foundation.

“We look forward to turning the Emagia-OU Innovation Labs into a hub for path-breaking fintech solutions and a hub for empowering today’s students to build the global digital future of tomorrow,” said Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia.

OU Vice Chancellor said the partnership would help to skill the University students to become global innovators and grow the nation’s workforce to move effectively from classroom training to AI and Fintech careers in the global market.