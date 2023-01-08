| Ou Issues One Time Chance Notification For Pg Students Of 2000 17 To Clear Backlogs

OU issues one-time chance notification for PG students of 2000-17 to clear backlogs

Candidates wishing to clear their backlogs have to pay Rs.10,000 as a special fee for each backlog paper apart from normal examination fee.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has issued a one-time chance notification permitting PG students admitted during 2000-2017 to clear their all backlogs.

Candidates with backlogs in MA, MCom, MSc, MSW, MCom (IS), MLibISC, BLibISc, MCJ, MFC or BCJ (CBCS and non-CBCS) are eligible to appear for the examinations for which a detailed timetable will be notified in the due course.

Also Read TS BC Welfare dept commences PSIL programme in collaboration with Harvard, OU

Candidates wishing to clear their backlogs have to pay Rs.10,000 as a special fee for each backlog paper apart from normal examination fee. The last date for payment of examination fee without a late fee and submission of application form at the University’s Examination Branch is January 27.

With a late fee of Rs.300, the application form can be submitted up to February 4. More details at http://www.ouexams.in/ .