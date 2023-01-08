OU issues one-time chance notification for PG students of 2000-17 to clear backlogs

Candidates wishing to clear their backlogs have to pay Rs.10,000 as a special fee for each backlog paper apart from normal examination fee.
Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has issued a one-time chance notification permitting PG students admitted during 2000-2017 to clear their all backlogs.
Candidates with backlogs in MA, MCom, MSc, MSW, MCom (IS), MLibISC, BLibISc, MCJ, MFC or BCJ (CBCS and non-CBCS) are eligible to appear for the examinations for which a detailed timetable will be notified in the due course.
Candidates wishing to clear their backlogs have to pay Rs.10,000 as a special fee for each backlog paper apart from normal examination fee. The last date for payment of examination fee without a late fee and submission of application form at the University’s Examination Branch is January 27.
With a late fee of Rs.300, the application form can be submitted up to February 4. More details at http://www.ouexams.in/ .