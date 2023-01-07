TS BC Welfare dept commences PSIL programme in collaboration with Harvard, OU

The students of Harvard University, OU and BC Welfare hostels are participating in the week-long training programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State BC Welfare Department in collaboration with Harvard University and Osmania University (OU) commenced Programme for Scientifically Inspired Leadership (PSIL) for students of BC Welfare hostels and residential schools here on Saturday.

The students of Harvard University, OU and BC Welfare hostels are participating in the week-long training programme. On the basis of knowledge, essay writing, elocution, contemporary topics and language skills, 108 students were selected out of 2.30 lakh students. Through the PSIL students would get used to the perspective of looking at the world with a scientific perspective along with learning interaction, teaching-learning experience, culture and language skills.

Addressing the students, BC Welfare department Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham said, “if you pay attention to your studies and do your chosen work with dedication, you can achieve anything.”

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder and Harvard University assistant professor and director of the training programme Dominic Mao also addressed the students.