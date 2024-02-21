Eminent Jurist Fali Nariman passes away

Nariman argued several landmark cases, including the famous NJAC verdict

By IANS Published Date - 21 February 2024, 08:55 AM

Fali Nariman

New Delhi: Eminent constitutional jurist and senior advocate Fali S. Nariman passed away here on Wednesday. He was 95.

Nariman argued several landmark cases, including the famous NJAC verdict. He also appeared in the important SC AoR Association case (which led to the collegium system), TMA Pai case (on scope of minority rights under Article 30), and many others.

He was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India in May 1972.

Nariman was awarded the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.

The veteran lawyer was enrolled as an advocate of the Bombay High Court in November 1950. He practised law for more than 70 years beginning from the High Court of Bombay and then moved to the Supreme Court.