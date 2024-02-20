| This Instagram Glitch Turns Into Marketing Trend For Brands Find Out More

This Instagram glitch turns into marketing trend for brands; find out more

A glitch on the Meta-owned photo sharing platform Instagram, allows users to post unusually long images instead of the regular-sized images.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 07:56 PM

Hyderabad: You would have seen some unusually long photos on your Instagram feed lately, which would have taken some endless scrolling. These extra-long images, though time-taking to scroll past, are attention-grabbing.

Now, this trend has becomes super attractive as Instagram restricts posting vertical images so that posts on the app fit the size of your phone screen. However, a glitch on the Meta-owned photo sharing platform allows users to post these unusually long images instead of the regular-sized images.

Making full use of the glitch, Instagram users have turned it into a trend by posting extra-long vertical images with a hashtag # TheGiraffeTrend. Hopping right onto this trend, several brands have been posting ads in this new image size to grab the attention of their customers.

With these posts brands have turned a glitch into a moment of marketing and have been successfully grabbing eyeballs with the elongated posts.

Here are some Indian brands that have made full use of the glitch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC India (@tlc_india)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurl-on Official (@kurlon_limited)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal Planet India (@animalplanetindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vadilal Quick Treat (@vadilalglobal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vadilal Ice Creams (@vadilalicecreams)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fevikwik (@fevikwikindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiggy Instamart (@swiggy_instamart)