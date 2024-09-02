Employ social and behaviour change communication strategies for eradicating malnutrition: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the five-day Integrated Communication & Outreach Programme ‘Nutritious Diet for All’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 05:57 PM

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the five-day Integrated Communication & Outreach Programme ‘Nutritious Diet for All’ organised by the Central Bureau of Communication(CBC) in the city today to commemorate the ‘Poshan Maah’(National Nutrition Month Celebrations).

The event at Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam will see the participation of scientists and experts from National institutions like National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR), apart from the Women and child welfare department.

Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, PIB & CBC walked the Governor through the Photo Exhibition highlighting various aspects of nutrition like the latest Dietary Guidelines for Indians, the importance of macro and micro nutrients, methods of reading food labels etc.

The Central Bureau of Communication has curated the content displayed by roping in NIN and FSSAI. A total of 40 panels on the theme ‘Nutritious Diet for All’ have been put up displayed during the five-day programme.

The event also features stalls by ICMR National Institute of Nutrition, Women Development and Child Welfare Department, Publications Division, Nutri Hub, Indian Institute of Millet Research and Dept. of Food & Nutrition of the University.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, “India is a diverse country, we have different types of cultures, different types of languages and to reach out to the people with educative information on various aspects of nutrition is a challenge”.