| Employment Seminar To Be Held At Air Force Station Hakimpet On March 28

Employment seminar to be held at Air Force Station Hakimpet on March 28

A seminar to provide appropriate placement opportunities to retiring and retired Armed Force personnel will be held at Air Force Station Hakimpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

A seminar to provide appropriate placement opportunities to retiring and retired Armed Force personnel will be held at Air Force Station Hakimpet

Hyderabad: A seminar to provide appropriate placement opportunities to retiring and retired Armed Force personnel besides bringing ex-servicemen and employers/job providers on a single platform, will be held at Air Force Station Hakimpet, Hyderabad on March 28.

Veterans of the tri-services between the age group of 37 to 57 years are eligible to participate in the event being organised by the Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Approximately 50 corporates and close to 2,000 veterans are expected to participate and the job fair will be inaugurated by Air Vice Marshal PK Ghosh, SOA, HQ Training Command. Interested applicants can download application forms from the DGR website i.e. https://dgrindia.gov.in.