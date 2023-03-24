Hyderabad continues to swelter in heat

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places, according to the weather department

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:35 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The weather in Hyderabad continued to be hot and humid on Friday as the maximum temperature recorded was 34.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 22.7 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity remained high at 71 per cent.

As per the latest weather update, the city is expected to witness similar weather conditions on Saturday with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling at 34 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) has also predicted partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder and lightning development. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places, according to the weather department.