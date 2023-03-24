Telangana Power Utilities employees stage massive protest, demand setting up of PRC

The employees of State power utilities staged a massive protest at Vidyuth Soudha in support of their demands

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: The employees of State power utilities staged a massive protest at Vidyuth Soudha in support of their demands on Friday.

Hundreds of employees of power utilities from various parts of the State took part in the protest in response to the call for ‘Chalo Vidyuth Soudha’ by the Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC).

The protest was organised to press as many as 29 demands of the employees, with the main demand being setting up of a pay revision commission, conversion of Employee Provident Fund to General Provident Fund for employees appointed between 1999 to 2004 and artisans’ issues. The revision of pay and allowances for the employees of TS Power Utilities have been due with effect from April 1, 2022 .

The TSPEJAC has been requesting the management regularly to complete the process and finalise the revision of pay scales and allowances at the earliest said convenor of the Joint Action Committee Ratnakar Rao and added that the JAC gave a strike notice to the management a month ago, but there was no response from both the management and the government. “We were left with no choice but to stage a protest to press our demands,”he said.

The protest programme was finalized after TSPEJAC meetings in Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam districts. The union leaders had many interactions with the chairman and managing directors of discoms, but there was no positive outcome.

