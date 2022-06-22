Encourage students to read lessons loudly: Bhongir Collector to teachers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

District Collector Pamela Satpathy participating in “Bhodhana” programme in Zilla Parishad High School at Jameelpet of Bibinagar mandal in Yadadri Bhongir district on Wednesday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: The district Collector Pamela Satpathy on Wednesday said that the government schools have witnessed qualitative change in the education and also infrastructure, which would benefit the students.

Launching innovative programme “Bhodhana” in Zilla Parishad High School at Jameelpet of Bibinagar mandal in the district, Pamela Satpathy said that the state government has taken up Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme to develop facilities and infrastructure in the schools. She suggested that the teachers to leach the students to read lessons in louder voice, which would help them to gain grip on the language. Mandal level officer would visit the schools on every Wednesday and examine whether students were reading lessons in louder voice, he added.

She said that the officers would also inquire the students whether the teaching of lesions by the teachers was understandable or not. If the teacher works well, the school would get good name, which would automatically bring recognition to the village, he opined. He also instructed the officials to take measures to maintain cleanliness in the schools particularly in the kitchens of mid-day meal. Additional district Collector Deepak Thiwari and District Education Officer Narsimha were also present.