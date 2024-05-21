Karimnagar Collector advises students to work hard to achieve goals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 06:42 PM

Pamela Satpathy

Karimnagar: Collector Pamela Satpathy advised the students to work hard to achieve their goals and reach higher positions in life.

Collector along with Additional collector Praful Desai visited the Group-I mock test for aspirants conducted by Vaaradhi society at district library here on Tuesday.

Interacting with officials, she enquired about the number of tests being organized. Officials informed that five tests are being conducted and 270 aspirants attended the test.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector advised that the candidates preparing for various competitive examinations could utilize the district library to continue their preparation.

The aspirants preparing for Group-I prelims must attend the examination, she said and advised the students not to hesitate to strive hard to achieve goals. It was possible to reach goals if the preparation was continued with discipline and commitment.

On the occasion, she enquired details about the library and examined the works done.